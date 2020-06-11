5624 ESSEX COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Desirable tranquil neighborhood in the Ridgemoor area of Palm Harbor . This 3 Bedroom plus loft, 2 1/2 Bath, and 2 car garage home has an attractive front with tropical landscaping located on a cul de sac. You will enter to find an open, light and bright home which features an open ceiling in the living area to show off the staircase and open loft, with wood looking tile flooring. The spacious family gathering room and kitchen is in the rear of the home overlooking the conservation area and is perfect for entertaining! The kitchen offers stainless appliancaes, open counter overlooking the family area and breakfast nook area with sliders out to the open patio. Amazing storage in this house. Even the laundry room as storage shelving in place. You will love it!! The Master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor with vaulted ceilings and master bath with walk in shower and double sink vanity. The two guest bedrooms and bath are located upstairs along with an open loft overlooking the living area plus a small nook with closet for playroom or a study! New carpet and paint. Community playground around the corner. Rent includes trash removal and this is a non smoking residence.