East Lake, FL
5624 ESSEX COURT
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

5624 ESSEX COURT

5624 Essex Court · No Longer Available
Location

5624 Essex Court, East Lake, FL 34685
Coventry Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Desirable tranquil neighborhood in the Ridgemoor area of Palm Harbor . This 3 Bedroom plus loft, 2 1/2 Bath, and 2 car garage home has an attractive front with tropical landscaping located on a cul de sac. You will enter to find an open, light and bright home which features an open ceiling in the living area to show off the staircase and open loft, with wood looking tile flooring. The spacious family gathering room and kitchen is in the rear of the home overlooking the conservation area and is perfect for entertaining! The kitchen offers stainless appliancaes, open counter overlooking the family area and breakfast nook area with sliders out to the open patio. Amazing storage in this house. Even the laundry room as storage shelving in place. You will love it!! The Master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor with vaulted ceilings and master bath with walk in shower and double sink vanity. The two guest bedrooms and bath are located upstairs along with an open loft overlooking the living area plus a small nook with closet for playroom or a study! New carpet and paint. Community playground around the corner. Rent includes trash removal and this is a non smoking residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 ESSEX COURT have any available units?
5624 ESSEX COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 5624 ESSEX COURT have?
Some of 5624 ESSEX COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 ESSEX COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5624 ESSEX COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 ESSEX COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5624 ESSEX COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 5624 ESSEX COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5624 ESSEX COURT offers parking.
Does 5624 ESSEX COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 ESSEX COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 ESSEX COURT have a pool?
No, 5624 ESSEX COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5624 ESSEX COURT have accessible units?
No, 5624 ESSEX COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 ESSEX COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5624 ESSEX COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 ESSEX COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 ESSEX COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
