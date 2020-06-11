5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP

Amenities

Affordable luxury in this wonderful pool home in Windemere of Ridgemoor! Enter to find vaulted ceilings thru out this updated home, tiled front room with wall mirrors that can be used as dining/living area into carpeted formal living room with french doors out to screen enclosed pool lanai or into beautiful new kitchen with extended wood cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, closet pantry with frosted glass doors and breakfast bar with pendant lighting into the family room with wood burning fireplace and also sliders out to the pool area. The master suite will be a joy with its vaulted ceiling, wood laminate flooring, walk in closet built ins and gorgeous remodeled master bath with tiled shower, double sink vanity and garden soaking tub. All guest bedrooms with wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans. Two newly remodeled guest bathrooms, one with tub/shower combination and sea glass tile, the other with shower only. The pool area offers entertaining area, built in granite top bar with grill and propane heated pool and spa overlooking the pond. Water softner. alarm system and tv mounts have been left for your use. This is a non smoking residence and owner may consider a pet with pet fee. Pool and lawn service is included in the rent.