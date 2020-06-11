All apartments in East Lake
5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP

5430 Worthington Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5430 Worthington Loop, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Affordable luxury in this wonderful pool home in Windemere of Ridgemoor! Enter to find vaulted ceilings thru out this updated home, tiled front room with wall mirrors that can be used as dining/living area into carpeted formal living room with french doors out to screen enclosed pool lanai or into beautiful new kitchen with extended wood cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, closet pantry with frosted glass doors and breakfast bar with pendant lighting into the family room with wood burning fireplace and also sliders out to the pool area. The master suite will be a joy with its vaulted ceiling, wood laminate flooring, walk in closet built ins and gorgeous remodeled master bath with tiled shower, double sink vanity and garden soaking tub. All guest bedrooms with wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans. Two newly remodeled guest bathrooms, one with tub/shower combination and sea glass tile, the other with shower only. The pool area offers entertaining area, built in granite top bar with grill and propane heated pool and spa overlooking the pond. Water softner. alarm system and tv mounts have been left for your use. This is a non smoking residence and owner may consider a pet with pet fee. Pool and lawn service is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP have any available units?
5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP have?
Some of 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP offers parking.
Does 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP has a pool.
Does 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP have accessible units?
No, 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 5430 WORTHINGTON LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
