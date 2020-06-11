4987 KERNWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Enjoy this beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath family home with an office/den and an upstairs bonus room which could easily be used as a 5th bedroom! There isn't any better way of experiencing the Florida lifestyle then in this well maintained custom home! This home offers 2857 square feet of living space, gorgeous tiled floors throughout the kitchen and family room along with hardwood floors in the formal living room and dining area and carpeting in the bedrooms and upstairs bonus room. The gourmet eat-in kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. granite counter tops, and cherry wood cabinetry will satisfy the pickiest of chef's. The master retreat includes his and her walk in closets with master bath that includes a step in shower, private WC, granite counter top and soaking tub. The outside features an enclosed salt water chlorinated and solar heated pool surrounded by brick pavers overlooking a conservation area. Privacy galore except for the wildlife. Sprinkler system is on a well, so no expensive water bill here. Rent includes grounds care, pool care, pest control, trash collection. Centrally located just minutes to shopping, dining, beaches and many attractions. Located in much sought after upscale community of Lansbrook offering walking distance to all, playground, soccer field, basketball court, lake front park with boat ramp and day docks, walking trails and more! - Call for an appointment