East Lake, FL
4987 KERNWOOD COURT
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

4987 KERNWOOD COURT

4987 Kernwood Court · No Longer Available
East Lake
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4987 Kernwood Court, East Lake, FL 34685
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Enjoy this beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath family home with an office/den and an upstairs bonus room which could easily be used as a 5th bedroom! There isn't any better way of experiencing the Florida lifestyle then in this well maintained custom home! This home offers 2857 square feet of living space, gorgeous tiled floors throughout the kitchen and family room along with hardwood floors in the formal living room and dining area and carpeting in the bedrooms and upstairs bonus room. The gourmet eat-in kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. granite counter tops, and cherry wood cabinetry will satisfy the pickiest of chef's. The master retreat includes his and her walk in closets with master bath that includes a step in shower, private WC, granite counter top and soaking tub. The outside features an enclosed salt water chlorinated and solar heated pool surrounded by brick pavers overlooking a conservation area. Privacy galore except for the wildlife. Sprinkler system is on a well, so no expensive water bill here. Rent includes grounds care, pool care, pest control, trash collection. Centrally located just minutes to shopping, dining, beaches and many attractions. Located in much sought after upscale community of Lansbrook offering walking distance to all, playground, soccer field, basketball court, lake front park with boat ramp and day docks, walking trails and more! - Call for an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4987 KERNWOOD COURT have any available units?
4987 KERNWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4987 KERNWOOD COURT have?
Some of 4987 KERNWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4987 KERNWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4987 KERNWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4987 KERNWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4987 KERNWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4987 KERNWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4987 KERNWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 4987 KERNWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4987 KERNWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4987 KERNWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4987 KERNWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 4987 KERNWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 4987 KERNWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4987 KERNWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4987 KERNWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4987 KERNWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4987 KERNWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
