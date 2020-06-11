4964 LAMBRIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court parking pool garage

Developing Good Homeowners: Welcome to East Lake corridor of Pinellas County. Located in a preserved area of Pinellas county and bordering Hillsborough Westchase area makes it easy commute to Tampa. This two bedroom 2 bath unit with garage is great for someone relocating to the area. NO pets allowed. Tobacco Free unit. Newly carpet. Move in condition. The lease amount includes use of Pool and Rec Center.



NOTE: 1st Month Last month and Security Deposit to activate lease and occupy.



Hurry this unit will not last. No PETS , NO Smoking