Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4964 LAMBRIDGE COURT

4964 Lambridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

4964 Lambridge Court, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
bocce court
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
garage
Developing Good Homeowners: Welcome to East Lake corridor of Pinellas County. Located in a preserved area of Pinellas county and bordering Hillsborough Westchase area makes it easy commute to Tampa. This two bedroom 2 bath unit with garage is great for someone relocating to the area. NO pets allowed. Tobacco Free unit. Newly carpet. Move in condition. The lease amount includes use of Pool and Rec Center.

NOTE: 1st Month Last month and Security Deposit to activate lease and occupy.

Hurry this unit will not last. No PETS , NO Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

