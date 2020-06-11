4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Spacious Coventry of Ridgemoor, three bedroom/plus den or four bedrooms, available for the start of school! This home has it all . . . pool with spillover spa overlooking serene pond and peaceful conservation area. Very roomy and spacious screen enclosed patio area with lots of under roof space to take advantage of the outdoors. Crown molding, trey ceilings and architectural details. Split bedrooms and two full baths. Master bath features new granite countertop and double sinks, whirlpool tub and separate shower, Perfectly located den/office/4th bedroom with french doors. Formal living and dining area's plus family room open to kitchen with island, breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile in all living areas and wood laminate in bedrooms. Great yard, great neighborhood. Rent includes pool and lawn service. Available to move in right away.