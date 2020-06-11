All apartments in East Lake
4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE
4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE

4940 Ridgemoor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4940 Ridgemoor Circle, East Lake, FL 34685
Coventry Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious Coventry of Ridgemoor, three bedroom/plus den or four bedrooms, available for the start of school! This home has it all . . . pool with spillover spa overlooking serene pond and peaceful conservation area. Very roomy and spacious screen enclosed patio area with lots of under roof space to take advantage of the outdoors. Crown molding, trey ceilings and architectural details. Split bedrooms and two full baths. Master bath features new granite countertop and double sinks, whirlpool tub and separate shower, Perfectly located den/office/4th bedroom with french doors. Formal living and dining area's plus family room open to kitchen with island, breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile in all living areas and wood laminate in bedrooms. Great yard, great neighborhood. Rent includes pool and lawn service. Available to move in right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have any available units?
4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have?
Some of 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4940 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
