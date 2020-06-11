All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
4740 Highgate Blvd
4740 Highgate Blvd

4740 Highgate Boulevard · No Longer Available
East Lake
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4740 Highgate Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Captivating 4BR/3BA home in Highgate at Lansbrook. Located on a corner lot, and adorned with high and well-maintained landscaping, you will have plenty of peace and privacy. This home offers a bright and open floor plan with an adjoined living room and dining room that also flows into the gorgeous kitchen. This kitchen is a chefs dream, with stainless steel appliances, stunning granite countertops, tons of washed oak cabinetry with plenty of room for all your kitchen gadgets, walk in pantry, and spacious island for additional eating and prep space. Enjoy the convenience of a separate den or study space, perfect for an at home office or media room, accessible from the main living space as well as master suite. Master bedroom is spacious and large enough for king sized furniture, has double walk in closets and en-suite. Master bathroom is oversized with corner vanity and additional mirrors, garden soaking tub and expansive glass enclosed shower. Relax and enjoy the beautiful sparkling pool with spill over spa under the screen enclosure and patio. Being a part of Lansbrook, you will have private access to a gated waterfront park located on Lake Tarpon, playgrounds, boat ramps and docks, nature trails, and so much more! Located minutes from US19, the Historic Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs, and great local restaurants and shopping. Available Now. Sorry no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 Highgate Blvd have any available units?
4740 Highgate Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4740 Highgate Blvd have?
Some of 4740 Highgate Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 Highgate Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4740 Highgate Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 Highgate Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 Highgate Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4740 Highgate Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4740 Highgate Blvd offers parking.
Does 4740 Highgate Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4740 Highgate Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 Highgate Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4740 Highgate Blvd has a pool.
Does 4740 Highgate Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4740 Highgate Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 Highgate Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4740 Highgate Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4740 Highgate Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4740 Highgate Blvd has units with air conditioning.

