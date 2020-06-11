4740 Highgate Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub media room

Captivating 4BR/3BA home in Highgate at Lansbrook. Located on a corner lot, and adorned with high and well-maintained landscaping, you will have plenty of peace and privacy. This home offers a bright and open floor plan with an adjoined living room and dining room that also flows into the gorgeous kitchen. This kitchen is a chefs dream, with stainless steel appliances, stunning granite countertops, tons of washed oak cabinetry with plenty of room for all your kitchen gadgets, walk in pantry, and spacious island for additional eating and prep space. Enjoy the convenience of a separate den or study space, perfect for an at home office or media room, accessible from the main living space as well as master suite. Master bedroom is spacious and large enough for king sized furniture, has double walk in closets and en-suite. Master bathroom is oversized with corner vanity and additional mirrors, garden soaking tub and expansive glass enclosed shower. Relax and enjoy the beautiful sparkling pool with spill over spa under the screen enclosure and patio. Being a part of Lansbrook, you will have private access to a gated waterfront park located on Lake Tarpon, playgrounds, boat ramps and docks, nature trails, and so much more! Located minutes from US19, the Historic Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs, and great local restaurants and shopping. Available Now. Sorry no cats.