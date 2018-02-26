All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
4447 Fallbrook Boulevard
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:59 PM

4447 Fallbrook Boulevard

4447 Fallbrook Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4447 Fallbrook Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685
Fallbrook at Lansbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Palm Harbor

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with 3 cars garage

-Screened in pool
-Lawn care and pool cleaning included
-Walk in closets
-New ceramic tile and bamboo floors
-Vaulted ceilings
-Pet friendly

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have any available units?
4447 Fallbrook Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have?
Some of 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Fallbrook Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg