East Lake
Find more places like 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard.
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
4447 Fallbrook Boulevard
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:59 PM
1 of 12
4447 Fallbrook Boulevard
4447 Fallbrook Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
4447 Fallbrook Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685
Fallbrook at Lansbrook
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Palm Harbor
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with 3 cars garage
-Screened in pool
-Lawn care and pool cleaning included
-Walk in closets
-New ceramic tile and bamboo floors
-Vaulted ceilings
-Pet friendly
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have any available units?
4447 Fallbrook Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake, FL
.
What amenities does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have?
Some of 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Fallbrook Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4447 Fallbrook Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
