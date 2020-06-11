All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 422 Appaloosa Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
422 Appaloosa Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

422 Appaloosa Rd

422 Appaloosa Road · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL 34688

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 422 Appaloosa Rd · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 4977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes. Available for SHORT TERM or LONG TERM.. FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED available.

This home features 3 car garage, and plenty of parking, beautiful Brazilian hard wood flooring throughout most of the home, large spacious eat in kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, laundry room just off the kitchen, with stackable, full size front loader washer and dryer, central vacuum system, intercom throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, water softener, ROPU reverse osmosis water filtration system.etc. ALL UTILITIES AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED.

The spacious master suite has a huge, custom, walk in California Closet with french doors, master suite bathroom has dual vanity, separate walk-in shower and garden tub. All of the bedrooms are very large with ample sunlight. This home is just gorgeous! Schedule your showing today!

Owner lives on the property in the back house.

In the area, you have a nature preserve close by, your 5 miles from the beach, and close to dining, shopping, entertainment and airports.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1809056

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5805388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Appaloosa Rd have any available units?
422 Appaloosa Rd has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 422 Appaloosa Rd have?
Some of 422 Appaloosa Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Appaloosa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
422 Appaloosa Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Appaloosa Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Appaloosa Rd is pet friendly.
Does 422 Appaloosa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 422 Appaloosa Rd does offer parking.
Does 422 Appaloosa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Appaloosa Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Appaloosa Rd have a pool?
No, 422 Appaloosa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 422 Appaloosa Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 422 Appaloosa Rd has accessible units.
Does 422 Appaloosa Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Appaloosa Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Appaloosa Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Appaloosa Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 422 Appaloosa Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity