422 Appaloosa Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed cable included garage

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes. Available for SHORT TERM or LONG TERM.. FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED available.



This home features 3 car garage, and plenty of parking, beautiful Brazilian hard wood flooring throughout most of the home, large spacious eat in kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, laundry room just off the kitchen, with stackable, full size front loader washer and dryer, central vacuum system, intercom throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, water softener, ROPU reverse osmosis water filtration system.etc. ALL UTILITIES AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED.



The spacious master suite has a huge, custom, walk in California Closet with french doors, master suite bathroom has dual vanity, separate walk-in shower and garden tub. All of the bedrooms are very large with ample sunlight. This home is just gorgeous! Schedule your showing today!



Owner lives on the property in the back house.



In the area, you have a nature preserve close by, your 5 miles from the beach, and close to dining, shopping, entertainment and airports.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1809056



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5805388)