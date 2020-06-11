All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE

3979 Arlington Drive · No Longer Available
East Lake
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3979 Arlington Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Presidents Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wait till you see this custom built home in the only gated community in Lansbrook! "President's Landing" Can you get any more Presidential than that:):) This 4 bedroom plus den, has a very desirable three/way split plan that is perfect for the large families. Hardwood floors in all the right places. Rounded walls, crown molding and French doors add to the ambiance of this gorgeous home! Attention gourmet chefs "wait till you see the outdoor cook center (see pictures attached)" Pebble tech pool and spill over spa are nestled in very thick mature landscaping, for total privacy. Totally new kitchen with built in appliances and your very own Espresso/Cappuccino Maker "WOW" Kitchen has cooking island with granite counters! The Gas Range has an overhead Pot filler water spout for cooking of Pasta. Half bath has been remodeled! Master bedroom offers a many use nook (office/den/nursery), There is a jacuzzi tub and walk-in closets with built-in organizers! Study has a built-in High end safe, for any needed on hand important papers or firearms. 80 Gallon water heater! high end Security System! 2 A/C's Presidents Landing has it's very own boat ramp and daytime boat slips for some of the best Bass fishing on 9 mile Lake Tarpon. This home needs to be seen to appreciate all that it has to offer :):)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
