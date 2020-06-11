3979 ARLINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

Wait till you see this custom built home in the only gated community in Lansbrook! "President's Landing" Can you get any more Presidential than that:):) This 4 bedroom plus den, has a very desirable three/way split plan that is perfect for the large families. Hardwood floors in all the right places. Rounded walls, crown molding and French doors add to the ambiance of this gorgeous home! Attention gourmet chefs "wait till you see the outdoor cook center (see pictures attached)" Pebble tech pool and spill over spa are nestled in very thick mature landscaping, for total privacy. Totally new kitchen with built in appliances and your very own Espresso/Cappuccino Maker "WOW" Kitchen has cooking island with granite counters! The Gas Range has an overhead Pot filler water spout for cooking of Pasta. Half bath has been remodeled! Master bedroom offers a many use nook (office/den/nursery), There is a jacuzzi tub and walk-in closets with built-in organizers! Study has a built-in High end safe, for any needed on hand important papers or firearms. 80 Gallon water heater! high end Security System! 2 A/C's Presidents Landing has it's very own boat ramp and daytime boat slips for some of the best Bass fishing on 9 mile Lake Tarpon. This home needs to be seen to appreciate all that it has to offer :):)