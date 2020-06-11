3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

An artistic blend of contemporary and traditional elements grace this extraordinary home in gated Presidents' Landing in Lansbrook. 5BR/4.5BA/3 car garage. 5812 sq ft. Enter double glass doors to an open floor plan w/volume ceilings throughout & views of the tropical,heated pool w/stone waterfall & spa. Diagonal laid neutral tile in the LR, Kit, & FR for easy, comfortable Florida living. Office. Butler's pantry with wet bar, lighted glass cabinets, & marble countertops is central to LR, DR, & Kit. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless KitchenAid appliances w/double ovens, eye-catching granite countertops, long breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, & separate breakfast room w/ mitered glass windows. Kitchen opens to the FR w/wall of glass overlooking the pool. Billiard room off of FR w/wood floors, gas fireplace, and double doors to 900 bottle wine cellar. Grand master retreat w/sitting area, French doors to pool, 2 walk-in closets, dual vanities, Garden tub, water room w/bidet, large shower. Guest suite has cathedral ceiling, updated bath w/wood cabinets, granite tops, & walk-in shower. Three add'l bedrooms. Second floor bonus room w/fabulous bar, beautiful marble tops, bar refrigerator, dishwasher, gas fireplace, Plantation shutters, & powder bath. Screened pool/spa w/separate outdoor wet bar & grill cooking station. Pavered lanai & driveway. Private community dock & boat ramp to Lake Tarpon. Two parks, playground, golf course, nearby YMCA & Pinellas Trail. Minutes to sand beaches.