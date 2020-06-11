3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE

Amenities
An artistic blend of contemporary and traditional elements grace this extraordinary home in gated Presidents' Landing in Lansbrook. 5BR/4.5BA/3 car garage. 5812 sq ft. Enter double glass doors to an open floor plan w/volume ceilings throughout & views of the tropical,heated pool w/stone waterfall & spa. Diagonal laid neutral tile in the LR, Kit, & FR for easy, comfortable Florida living. Office. Butler's pantry with wet bar, lighted glass cabinets, & marble countertops is central to LR, DR, & Kit. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless KitchenAid appliances w/double ovens, eye-catching granite countertops, long breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, & separate breakfast room w/ mitered glass windows. Kitchen opens to the FR w/wall of glass overlooking the pool. Billiard room off of FR w/wood floors, gas fireplace, and double doors to 900 bottle wine cellar. Grand master retreat w/sitting area, French doors to pool, 2 walk-in closets, dual vanities, Garden tub, water room w/bidet, large shower. Guest suite has cathedral ceiling, updated bath w/wood cabinets, granite tops, & walk-in shower. Three add'l bedrooms. Second floor bonus room w/fabulous bar, beautiful marble tops, bar refrigerator, dishwasher, gas fireplace, Plantation shutters, & powder bath. Screened pool/spa w/separate outdoor wet bar & grill cooking station. Pavered lanai & driveway. Private community dock & boat ramp to Lake Tarpon. Two parks, playground, golf course, nearby YMCA & Pinellas Trail. Minutes to sand beaches.