East Lake, FL
3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE

3960 Executive Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3960 Executive Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Presidents Landing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
An artistic blend of contemporary and traditional elements grace this extraordinary home in gated Presidents' Landing in Lansbrook. 5BR/4.5BA/3 car garage. 5812 sq ft. Enter double glass doors to an open floor plan w/volume ceilings throughout & views of the tropical,heated pool w/stone waterfall & spa. Diagonal laid neutral tile in the LR, Kit, & FR for easy, comfortable Florida living. Office. Butler's pantry with wet bar, lighted glass cabinets, & marble countertops is central to LR, DR, & Kit. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless KitchenAid appliances w/double ovens, eye-catching granite countertops, long breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, & separate breakfast room w/ mitered glass windows. Kitchen opens to the FR w/wall of glass overlooking the pool. Billiard room off of FR w/wood floors, gas fireplace, and double doors to 900 bottle wine cellar. Grand master retreat w/sitting area, French doors to pool, 2 walk-in closets, dual vanities, Garden tub, water room w/bidet, large shower. Guest suite has cathedral ceiling, updated bath w/wood cabinets, granite tops, & walk-in shower. Three add'l bedrooms. Second floor bonus room w/fabulous bar, beautiful marble tops, bar refrigerator, dishwasher, gas fireplace, Plantation shutters, & powder bath. Screened pool/spa w/separate outdoor wet bar & grill cooking station. Pavered lanai & driveway. Private community dock & boat ramp to Lake Tarpon. Two parks, playground, golf course, nearby YMCA & Pinellas Trail. Minutes to sand beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE have any available units?
3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE have?
Some of 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3960 EXECUTIVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
