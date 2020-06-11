All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 3900 Belmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
3900 Belmoor Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 12:27 PM

3900 Belmoor Drive

3900 Belmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3900 Belmoor Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Belmoor Drive have any available units?
3900 Belmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
Is 3900 Belmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Belmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Belmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Belmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Belmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 3900 Belmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3900 Belmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Belmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Belmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 3900 Belmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Belmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 Belmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Belmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Belmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 Belmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 Belmoor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg