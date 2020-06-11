All apartments in East Lake
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE

390 Woodlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting. A wood burning fireplace centrally placed along a stone wall in this great room plan with soaring vaulted ceilings creates a roomy cozy feel. Pedestal style sinks in both baths, 2 in master baths, Stone tile counter top in the kitchen, new dishwasher and stainless-steel refrigerator. Tile floor everywhere but into 2 bedrooms. Washer, dryer & Water softener/ filter are in the attach garage. 2018 roof. Conveniently located to beaches, airport, golf courses, shopping, and Tampa Patio Homes is one of East Lake woodlands community. East Lake Woodlands is a highly desirable gated, Golf community offers with its club membership; pools, tennis, fitness, classes and so much more … Just minutes away from area parks with walking and bicycle trails, shopping, restaurants, plus easy commute to Tampa and St. Pete. This home is the perfect home for anyone looking for low maintenance and low stress lifestyle! This is a non-smoking residence. Rent includes Mini cable, ground maintenance, irrigation system, trash removal. A small pet is welcome with owner to accept!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE have any available units?
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE have?
Some of 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
