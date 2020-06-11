390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting. A wood burning fireplace centrally placed along a stone wall in this great room plan with soaring vaulted ceilings creates a roomy cozy feel. Pedestal style sinks in both baths, 2 in master baths, Stone tile counter top in the kitchen, new dishwasher and stainless-steel refrigerator. Tile floor everywhere but into 2 bedrooms. Washer, dryer & Water softener/ filter are in the attach garage. 2018 roof. Conveniently located to beaches, airport, golf courses, shopping, and Tampa Patio Homes is one of East Lake woodlands community. East Lake Woodlands is a highly desirable gated, Golf community offers with its club membership; pools, tennis, fitness, classes and so much more … Just minutes away from area parks with walking and bicycle trails, shopping, restaurants, plus easy commute to Tampa and St. Pete. This home is the perfect home for anyone looking for low maintenance and low stress lifestyle! This is a non-smoking residence. Rent includes Mini cable, ground maintenance, irrigation system, trash removal. A small pet is welcome with owner to accept!