3823 LANCASTER COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This second floor three bedroom condo has just been freshly painted throughout. Features cathedral ceilings for that feel of extra spaciousness. New laminate flooring has just been installed on the stairwell and secondary bedrooms to complete the flooring. Split bedrooms and two full baths, master bedroom has walk in closet, ceiling fans in every room. Detached garage available at additional price, call for details. Great Palm Harbor location and East Lake school district. Lansbrook Village features three beautiful swimming pools including a salt water system in one, fitness center, tennis courts, sand volleyball, playground, business center and clubhouse.