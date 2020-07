3815 LOUIS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool

CURRENTLY RESERVED THROUGH SEPTEMBER. LIGHT AND BRIGHT THIS 4 BEDROOM AND 3 BATH POOL HOME IS CLEAN AND TURNKEY FURNISHED. THIS HOME IS IN A LOCATION THAT MAKES A CONVENIENT COMMUTE TO THE AIRPORT, US 19 AND THE EXPRESSWAY. LOCATED IN NORTHERN PINELLAS COUNTY. FEATURES A DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM ENSUITE WITH DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO THE POOL. UPSTAIRS THREE BEDROOMS ONE OF WHICH HAS A DECK OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. THERE IS A COZY NOOK FOR RELAXATION LOOKING OVER INTO THE DOWNSTAIRS LIVING SPACE ON EITHER SIDE OF THE WALKWAY. THE CAGED POOL IS SITUATED WITH AN EXPANSIVE VIEW OF THE LAKE AND WOODED BACKGROUND. A GAZEBO SITS OUTBACK ON THE LAKE. NEARBY BOOKER CREEK PARK. AVAILABLE ANNUALLY AND SEASONALLY. RATES WILL VARY ACCORDINGLY. LAWN AND POOL CARE INCLUDED.