East Lake, FL
3784 DARSTON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3784 DARSTON STREET

3784 Darston Street · No Longer Available
Location

3784 Darston Street, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Villa located in the Ridgemoor community. 3 bdrm., 2 bath, 2-car attached garage. Spacious rooms throughout. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, center Island, pantry and eat-in area. Formal dining room overlooks private, open area. Split bedrooms for ultimate privacy. Large Master suite with large master bath and walk-in closet. Screened lanai with pool. Conservation lot overlooks trees and nature.
Ridgemoor community offers tennis courts, walking trails, basketball courts and playground. Lockbox, vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3784 DARSTON STREET have any available units?
3784 DARSTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3784 DARSTON STREET have?
Some of 3784 DARSTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3784 DARSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3784 DARSTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3784 DARSTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3784 DARSTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3784 DARSTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3784 DARSTON STREET offers parking.
Does 3784 DARSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3784 DARSTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3784 DARSTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3784 DARSTON STREET has a pool.
Does 3784 DARSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3784 DARSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3784 DARSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3784 DARSTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3784 DARSTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3784 DARSTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
