3784 DARSTON STREET

Beautiful Villa located in the Ridgemoor community. 3 bdrm., 2 bath, 2-car attached garage. Spacious rooms throughout. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, center Island, pantry and eat-in area. Formal dining room overlooks private, open area. Split bedrooms for ultimate privacy. Large Master suite with large master bath and walk-in closet. Screened lanai with pool. Conservation lot overlooks trees and nature.

Ridgemoor community offers tennis courts, walking trails, basketball courts and playground. Lockbox, vacant.