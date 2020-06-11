3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE

Amenities

Newly Remodeled! Desirable 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage with Birdcaged Pool and Covered Lanai Overlooking Peaceful Backyard! New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, New Tile, Freshly Painted Inside & Out! Living/ Dining room Combo, Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Great for Entertaining and Eat In Kitchen Nook! Family Room Features White Plantation Shutters! Neutral Decor! Triple Split Bedroom Plan! New Granite Countertops in all Bathrooms! Pool Bath! Ceiling Fans Throughout! Inside Laundry Room! Master Bath Features Double Vanities, Garden Tub and Separate Walk In Shower! New AC System! Lansbrook Residents Can Enjoy Playgrounds, Soccer/ Football Fields, Volleyball, Jogging Trails, Waterfront Park with Private Boat Ramp and Docks! Top Rated Schools! Close to YMCA, Golf Course, Shopping and Beaches! Easy Access to Tampa International Airport!