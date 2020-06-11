All apartments in East Lake
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE

3773 Pendlebury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3773 Pendlebury Drive, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Newly Remodeled! Desirable 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage with Birdcaged Pool and Covered Lanai Overlooking Peaceful Backyard! New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, New Tile, Freshly Painted Inside & Out! Living/ Dining room Combo, Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Great for Entertaining and Eat In Kitchen Nook! Family Room Features White Plantation Shutters! Neutral Decor! Triple Split Bedroom Plan! New Granite Countertops in all Bathrooms! Pool Bath! Ceiling Fans Throughout! Inside Laundry Room! Master Bath Features Double Vanities, Garden Tub and Separate Walk In Shower! New AC System! Lansbrook Residents Can Enjoy Playgrounds, Soccer/ Football Fields, Volleyball, Jogging Trails, Waterfront Park with Private Boat Ramp and Docks! Top Rated Schools! Close to YMCA, Golf Course, Shopping and Beaches! Easy Access to Tampa International Airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have any available units?
3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have?
Some of 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3773 PENDLEBURY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
