3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101

Amenities
FIRST FLOOR! - Beautiful Pinellas 2 Bedroom Condo with detached 1-car GARAGE! Great location - this unit features a spacious split floor-plan with bright and airy main living areas. Galley style kitchen with track lighting, dining area and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are roomy and both baths offer a shower/tub. Comes complete will all major appliances, including a full-size washer and dryer! Located in the desirable Lansbrook Village, this community offers 3 resort style swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, a playground, and a fitness center and is near Lansbrook golf course, the Pinellas Trail, YMCA, Target, Petsmart, and Walmart Supercenter. For more information, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.