3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

FIRST FLOOR! - Beautiful Pinellas 2 Bedroom Condo with detached 1-car GARAGE! Great location - this unit features a spacious split floor-plan with bright and airy main living areas. Galley style kitchen with track lighting, dining area and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are roomy and both baths offer a shower/tub. Comes complete will all major appliances, including a full-size washer and dryer! Located in the desirable Lansbrook Village, this community offers 3 resort style swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, a playground, and a fitness center and is near Lansbrook golf course, the Pinellas Trail, YMCA, Target, Petsmart, and Walmart Supercenter. For more information, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.