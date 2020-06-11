All apartments in East Lake
Last updated December 11 2019

3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101

3744 Leeds Court · No Longer Available
Location

3744 Leeds Court, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
FIRST FLOOR! - Beautiful Pinellas 2 Bedroom Condo with detached 1-car GARAGE! Great location - this unit features a spacious split floor-plan with bright and airy main living areas. Galley style kitchen with track lighting, dining area and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are roomy and both baths offer a shower/tub. Comes complete will all major appliances, including a full-size washer and dryer! Located in the desirable Lansbrook Village, this community offers 3 resort style swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, a playground, and a fitness center and is near Lansbrook golf course, the Pinellas Trail, YMCA, Target, Petsmart, and Walmart Supercenter. For more information, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 have any available units?
3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 have?
Some of 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 pet-friendly?
No, 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 offer parking?
Yes, 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 offers parking.
Does 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 have a pool?
Yes, 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 has a pool.
Does 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3744 Leeds Ct Apt 101 has units with air conditioning.

