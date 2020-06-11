3366 MERMOOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quiet and serene describes this first floor condo in the park-like setting that is Farrell Park. Brand new carpeting to be installed prior to new tenant! Split plan features 2 large bedroom suites, each with a near by bathroom and screened in porch right off the bedrooms. Inside laundry includes washer/dryer. Very private, gated community that is pet friendly and all ages welcome. Located in the highly sought after East Lake corridor and very close to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. Neutral paint palette, and assigned parking near unit. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and use of the pool and beautiful grounds. Owner will consider cats. Application in process.