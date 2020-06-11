All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
3366 MERMOOR DRIVE
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

3366 MERMOOR DRIVE

3366 Mermoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3366 Mermoor Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet and serene describes this first floor condo in the park-like setting that is Farrell Park. Brand new carpeting to be installed prior to new tenant! Split plan features 2 large bedroom suites, each with a near by bathroom and screened in porch right off the bedrooms. Inside laundry includes washer/dryer. Very private, gated community that is pet friendly and all ages welcome. Located in the highly sought after East Lake corridor and very close to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. Neutral paint palette, and assigned parking near unit. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and use of the pool and beautiful grounds. Owner will consider cats. Application in process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE have any available units?
3366 MERMOOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE have?
Some of 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3366 MERMOOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3366 MERMOOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg