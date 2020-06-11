3046 Savannah Oaks Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3e323b074 ---- Beauty in the coveted East Lake corridor! This 4 bedroom PLUS loft, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage POOL home is freshly painted and has new carpet on the second floor. You are located within walking distance to East Lake High School and East Lake Middle School Academy of Engineering! As you enter, you will be struck by the soaring 2 story high ceilings that are highlighted by multiple transom windows! The large great room offers tile flooring and opens to the beautiful, updated kitchen that will draw you in! The kitchen is very spacious with ample counter space for food prep plus a center island for guests to gather! The dining room within the kitchen is a great spot with constant views of the sparkling pool! The kitchen offers updated stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, modern lighting and ceramic tile flooring! This space feels so fresh and light from the 2 glass door access points opening to the pool area! Highlighted by the vaulted screen enclosure, the pool is a true retreat and pool service is included! The back paved area is the perfect spot for outdoor dining and firepit filled nights! Plus, a fully fenced in yard! The homes layout will fulfill any needs: downstairs master suite, plus a half bath and an additional bedroom downstairs! Upstairs offers 2 more bedrooms, a loft area great for a game room, kids TV spot or office and a full bath with double sinks! This home is vacant and available now! Dont delay scheduling a showing as this will not last long! Ceramic Tile Dogs Ok Large 61 100 Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Garage Hoa Pets Allowed Pool Pool Care Included In Rent Screened Patio Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Flooring Laminate