Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

3046 Savannah Oaks Cir

3046 Savannah Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3046 Savannah Oaks Circle, East Lake, FL 34688

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3e323b074 ---- Beauty in the coveted East Lake corridor! This 4 bedroom PLUS loft, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage POOL home is freshly painted and has new carpet on the second floor. You are located within walking distance to East Lake High School and East Lake Middle School Academy of Engineering! As you enter, you will be struck by the soaring 2 story high ceilings that are highlighted by multiple transom windows! The large great room offers tile flooring and opens to the beautiful, updated kitchen that will draw you in! The kitchen is very spacious with ample counter space for food prep plus a center island for guests to gather! The dining room within the kitchen is a great spot with constant views of the sparkling pool! The kitchen offers updated stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, modern lighting and ceramic tile flooring! This space feels so fresh and light from the 2 glass door access points opening to the pool area! Highlighted by the vaulted screen enclosure, the pool is a true retreat and pool service is included! The back paved area is the perfect spot for outdoor dining and firepit filled nights! Plus, a fully fenced in yard! The homes layout will fulfill any needs: downstairs master suite, plus a half bath and an additional bedroom downstairs! Upstairs offers 2 more bedrooms, a loft area great for a game room, kids TV spot or office and a full bath with double sinks! This home is vacant and available now! Dont delay scheduling a showing as this will not last long! Ceramic Tile Dogs Ok Large 61 100 Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Garage Hoa Pets Allowed Pool Pool Care Included In Rent Screened Patio Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Flooring Laminate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir have any available units?
3046 Savannah Oaks Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir have?
Some of 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3046 Savannah Oaks Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir offers parking.
Does 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir has a pool.
Does 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir have accessible units?
No, 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3046 Savannah Oaks Cir has units with air conditioning.

