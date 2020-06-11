All apartments in East Lake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 MEADOW LANE

302 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

302 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
pool
internet access
2nd Floor Two Bedroom Condo in The Meadows of gated East Lake Woodlands Country Club Community
Great 2nd floor condo with light and bright updated eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar to diningroom/livingroom combination. Sliders from living area and master bedroom to screen enclosed lanai where washer and dryer are located in the closet. Split bedroom plan and condo is wired for surround sound speakers. Water, sewer, trash, internet and basic cable is included in the rent must rent cable box to receive the free basic cable. Community heated pool nearby. This is a non smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 MEADOW LANE have any available units?
302 MEADOW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 302 MEADOW LANE have?
Some of 302 MEADOW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 MEADOW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
302 MEADOW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 MEADOW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 302 MEADOW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 302 MEADOW LANE offer parking?
No, 302 MEADOW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 302 MEADOW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 MEADOW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 MEADOW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 302 MEADOW LANE has a pool.
Does 302 MEADOW LANE have accessible units?
No, 302 MEADOW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 302 MEADOW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 MEADOW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 MEADOW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 MEADOW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
