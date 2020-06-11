302 MEADOW LANE

Amenities
2nd Floor Two Bedroom Condo in The Meadows of gated East Lake Woodlands Country Club Community
Great 2nd floor condo with light and bright updated eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar to diningroom/livingroom combination. Sliders from living area and master bedroom to screen enclosed lanai where washer and dryer are located in the closet. Split bedroom plan and condo is wired for surround sound speakers. Water, sewer, trash, internet and basic cable is included in the rent must rent cable box to receive the free basic cable. Community heated pool nearby. This is a non smoking unit.