2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Welcome to Exclusive Wentworth Private Golf Course Community.

Wentworth community provides 24-hour manned security. You will enjoy your life here living on the 9th hole, with an impressive view of the lake and the golf course.

This exquisite home is a rare find with attention to every detail. 6700 Sf of luxury at every turn. Starting with the 517-sf master Suite, granite counters, walk in shower and soaking tub, 16 x 22, walk in closets and a private office right out your bedroom door.

Our Home boasts a chef’s kitchen with Granite counters, center island, wine fridge, large pantry and breakfast bar.

The main living level of this home has 4 other bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Enough room for a live-in caretaker. There is also a second family room that would make a great workspace for working at home.

The second story of the main living area offers 1 bedroom and bath, a media room and an equipped gym that has a screened balcony with gorgeous views of the pond. As far as outdoor living you have a beautiful pool that will be maintained for you, an outdoor kitchen and a beautiful gas fire pit to relax and unwind. There are many ways to entertain in this home and if you want an occasional night out without leaving the property take a golf cart over to Mulligans Pub

Did I forget to mention that this home has a 3-car garage and a separate garage that is attached to the house just for your golf car.Call today for your exclusive private showing.