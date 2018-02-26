All apartments in East Lake
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE

2899 Roehampton Close · No Longer Available
Location

2899 Roehampton Close, East Lake, FL 34688

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Welcome to Exclusive Wentworth Private Golf Course Community.
Wentworth community provides 24-hour manned security. You will enjoy your life here living on the 9th hole, with an impressive view of the lake and the golf course.
This exquisite home is a rare find with attention to every detail. 6700 Sf of luxury at every turn. Starting with the 517-sf master Suite, granite counters, walk in shower and soaking tub, 16 x 22, walk in closets and a private office right out your bedroom door.
Our Home boasts a chef’s kitchen with Granite counters, center island, wine fridge, large pantry and breakfast bar.
The main living level of this home has 4 other bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Enough room for a live-in caretaker. There is also a second family room that would make a great workspace for working at home.
The second story of the main living area offers 1 bedroom and bath, a media room and an equipped gym that has a screened balcony with gorgeous views of the pond. As far as outdoor living you have a beautiful pool that will be maintained for you, an outdoor kitchen and a beautiful gas fire pit to relax and unwind. There are many ways to entertain in this home and if you want an occasional night out without leaving the property take a golf cart over to Mulligans Pub
Did I forget to mention that this home has a 3-car garage and a separate garage that is attached to the house just for your golf car.Call today for your exclusive private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE have any available units?
2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE have?
Some of 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE currently offering any rent specials?
2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE pet-friendly?
No, 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE offer parking?
Yes, 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE offers parking.
Does 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE have a pool?
Yes, 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE has a pool.
Does 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE have accessible units?
No, 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE does not have accessible units.
Does 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2899 ROEHAMPTON CLOSE does not have units with air conditioning.
