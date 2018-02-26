All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 2832 WESTON TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
2832 WESTON TERRACE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

2832 WESTON TERRACE

2832 Weston Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2832 Weston Terrace, East Lake, FL 34685
Lake Tarpon Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a gorgeous lawn, while the backyard is complete with pool and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 WESTON TERRACE have any available units?
2832 WESTON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2832 WESTON TERRACE have?
Some of 2832 WESTON TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 WESTON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2832 WESTON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 WESTON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2832 WESTON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 2832 WESTON TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2832 WESTON TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2832 WESTON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 WESTON TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 WESTON TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2832 WESTON TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2832 WESTON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2832 WESTON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 WESTON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2832 WESTON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2832 WESTON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2832 WESTON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg