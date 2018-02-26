2832 WESTON TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a gorgeous lawn, while the backyard is complete with pool and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!