2584 Saddlewood Ln

on-site laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Please Call Candace Lake at: 813-765-6898. Well kept 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, pool home with over 2300 sq. ft. of living space. This home features a formal living room, family/great room, dining room, split bedrooms and inside laundry room. As you enter the home you walk into the formal living room, with sliders leading out to the pool. To you right is the formal dining area. The Kitchen is equipped with brand new, high end stainless steel appliances (less than 1 month old), built in desk, closet pantry, island with breakfast bar, eat in space overlooking family room and a view of the pool/lanai. The master bedroom is spacious with private entry to the lanai/pool. The master bath has his/her walk in closets, dual vanities, dual tub as well as a stand up shower. Both of the secondary bedrooms share are separated by the guest bath. The back door exits to the back yard/garden area which is full of beautiful plants and herbs. Close commute to award winning beaches, 25 min. to Westshore Business District, 35 min. to Downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB. Many shopping and dining options within 5mi. Call today for your private viewing.