East Lake, FL
2584 Saddlewood Ln
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

2584 Saddlewood Ln

2584 Saddlewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2584 Saddlewood Lane, East Lake, FL 34685
Bridlewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Please Call Candace Lake at: 813-765-6898. Well kept 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, pool home with over 2300 sq. ft. of living space. This home features a formal living room, family/great room, dining room, split bedrooms and inside laundry room. As you enter the home you walk into the formal living room, with sliders leading out to the pool. To you right is the formal dining area. The Kitchen is equipped with brand new, high end stainless steel appliances (less than 1 month old), built in desk, closet pantry, island with breakfast bar, eat in space overlooking family room and a view of the pool/lanai. The master bedroom is spacious with private entry to the lanai/pool. The master bath has his/her walk in closets, dual vanities, dual tub as well as a stand up shower. Both of the secondary bedrooms share are separated by the guest bath. The back door exits to the back yard/garden area which is full of beautiful plants and herbs. Close commute to award winning beaches, 25 min. to Westshore Business District, 35 min. to Downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB. Many shopping and dining options within 5mi. Call today for your private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2584 Saddlewood Ln have any available units?
2584 Saddlewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2584 Saddlewood Ln have?
Some of 2584 Saddlewood Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2584 Saddlewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2584 Saddlewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2584 Saddlewood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2584 Saddlewood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 2584 Saddlewood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2584 Saddlewood Ln offers parking.
Does 2584 Saddlewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2584 Saddlewood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2584 Saddlewood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2584 Saddlewood Ln has a pool.
Does 2584 Saddlewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 2584 Saddlewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2584 Saddlewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2584 Saddlewood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2584 Saddlewood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2584 Saddlewood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

