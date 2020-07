Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 Private 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs East Lake Woodlands condo. It features an open floor plan, inside laundry, eating space in the kitchen and the bedrooms are split. The balcony is screened for your comfort. Storage on Patio. 1 Small dog acceptable NO CATS Close to theaters, shopping and restaurants. Tampa airport and beach is only 20 min away. Available August 3rd