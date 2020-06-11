218 CARYL WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Second floor condo in gated East Lake Woodlands with views of the golf course across the road. Spacious condo has eat in kitchen with window to keep it light and bright, new stove and refrigerator with plenty of counter space! There is a pantry and breakfast bar into the living area. Sliders from the living area out to screen enclosed lanai with clear polyurethane panels on the lower portion to keep out the rain and storage closet. Master bedroom with three closets, separate sink vanity dressing area and tiled walk in shower. The washer and dryer are located in the hall closet inside the condo and new a/c unit to help save on utility bills! This is a non smoking residence and no pets please. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable is included in the rent.