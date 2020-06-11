All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 218 CARYL WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
218 CARYL WAY
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

218 CARYL WAY

218 Caryl Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

218 Caryl Way, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Second floor condo in gated East Lake Woodlands with views of the golf course across the road. Spacious condo has eat in kitchen with window to keep it light and bright, new stove and refrigerator with plenty of counter space! There is a pantry and breakfast bar into the living area. Sliders from the living area out to screen enclosed lanai with clear polyurethane panels on the lower portion to keep out the rain and storage closet. Master bedroom with three closets, separate sink vanity dressing area and tiled walk in shower. The washer and dryer are located in the hall closet inside the condo and new a/c unit to help save on utility bills! This is a non smoking residence and no pets please. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 CARYL WAY have any available units?
218 CARYL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 218 CARYL WAY have?
Some of 218 CARYL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 CARYL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
218 CARYL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 CARYL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 218 CARYL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 218 CARYL WAY offer parking?
No, 218 CARYL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 218 CARYL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 CARYL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 CARYL WAY have a pool?
No, 218 CARYL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 218 CARYL WAY have accessible units?
No, 218 CARYL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 218 CARYL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 CARYL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 CARYL WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 CARYL WAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Lake 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg