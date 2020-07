Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

What a spotless condo! New Carpet, New Paint, Updated appliances! One of the largest units in the complex. The master BR has three closets.

This condo has a beautiful view of the preserve. The unit comes with a covered parking spot right in front of the unit. It is a short walk to the pool and it is located in the East Lake Woodlands Country Club. East Lake Woodlands has two golf courses and a tennis club. What a great place to live. This condo will not last at this price.