200 ASHLEY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included recently renovated

Beautiful gated East lake Woodlands- convenient commute to Tampa, St Pete and Pasco! Only blocks to restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, Pinellas Trail, Parks +++! Like having a house without the yard work! 3BR/2BA split plan, huge screened porch, eat-in-kitchen, front patio, vaulted ceilings, very bright & open, tiled floors, full-sized washer/dryer, step-in shower, lots of closets and elbow room! small pet considered. Trash & basic cable included; tenant responsible for equipment /upgrades. Main gate access provided, tenant can get side gate passes from management if desired.