Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
200 ASHLEY
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 AM

200 ASHLEY

200 Ashley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

200 Ashley Lane, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Beautiful gated East lake Woodlands- convenient commute to Tampa, St Pete and Pasco! Only blocks to restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, Pinellas Trail, Parks +++! Like having a house without the yard work! 3BR/2BA split plan, huge screened porch, eat-in-kitchen, front patio, vaulted ceilings, very bright & open, tiled floors, full-sized washer/dryer, step-in shower, lots of closets and elbow room! small pet considered. Trash & basic cable included; tenant responsible for equipment /upgrades. Main gate access provided, tenant can get side gate passes from management if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 ASHLEY have any available units?
200 ASHLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 200 ASHLEY have?
Some of 200 ASHLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 ASHLEY currently offering any rent specials?
200 ASHLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 ASHLEY pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 ASHLEY is pet friendly.
Does 200 ASHLEY offer parking?
No, 200 ASHLEY does not offer parking.
Does 200 ASHLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 ASHLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 ASHLEY have a pool?
No, 200 ASHLEY does not have a pool.
Does 200 ASHLEY have accessible units?
No, 200 ASHLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 200 ASHLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 ASHLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 ASHLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 ASHLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
