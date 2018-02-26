All apartments in East Lake
1775 STABLE TRAIL

1775 Stable Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Stable Trail, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
It's all about location, location, location! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is located in one of Palm Harbor's highly desired subdivisions. This wonderful home offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests. You will love all of the counter-top space the kitchen has to offer along with it's stainless steel appliances. You'll enjoy spending time on the large lanai overlooking the pool. Other features of this home Include: Vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, breakfast nook and natural gas water heater and stove. Pool, did we mentioned the pool and large corner lot. For more information or to schedule a private showing call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 STABLE TRAIL have any available units?
1775 STABLE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1775 STABLE TRAIL have?
Some of 1775 STABLE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 STABLE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1775 STABLE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 STABLE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1775 STABLE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1775 STABLE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1775 STABLE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1775 STABLE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 STABLE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 STABLE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 1775 STABLE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 1775 STABLE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1775 STABLE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 STABLE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 STABLE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1775 STABLE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1775 STABLE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
