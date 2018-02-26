1775 STABLE TRAIL

Amenities

It's all about location, location, location! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is located in one of Palm Harbor's highly desired subdivisions. This wonderful home offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests. You will love all of the counter-top space the kitchen has to offer along with it's stainless steel appliances. You'll enjoy spending time on the large lanai overlooking the pool. Other features of this home Include: Vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, breakfast nook and natural gas water heater and stove. Pool, did we mentioned the pool and large corner lot. For more information or to schedule a private showing call today!