1770 Lago Vista Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Incredible opportunity to rent this 3,633 s/f 3-bed, 3 1/2 bath in the premier Boot Ranch Estates with access to 2,500 acre Lake Tarpon! This home has everything including fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. The large open kitchen features granite counters, breakfast nook and lots of cabinet space. The main floor living area includes a formal dining room, 1/2 bath, lots of storage, and sliding glass doors opening to the screened porch with great views of the canal and woods. All the bedrooms feature ceiling fans, walk in closets, and vaulted ceilings. Great schools including Forest Lakes Elem., Carwise Middle, and East Lake High.