All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1770 Lago Vista Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1770 Lago Vista Blvd
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:14 PM

1770 Lago Vista Blvd

1770 Lago Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1770 Lago Vista Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Incredible opportunity to rent this 3,633 s/f 3-bed, 3 1/2 bath in the premier Boot Ranch Estates with access to 2,500 acre Lake Tarpon! This home has everything including fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. The large open kitchen features granite counters, breakfast nook and lots of cabinet space. The main floor living area includes a formal dining room, 1/2 bath, lots of storage, and sliding glass doors opening to the screened porch with great views of the canal and woods. All the bedrooms feature ceiling fans, walk in closets, and vaulted ceilings. Great schools including Forest Lakes Elem., Carwise Middle, and East Lake High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 Lago Vista Blvd have any available units?
1770 Lago Vista Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1770 Lago Vista Blvd have?
Some of 1770 Lago Vista Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 Lago Vista Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1770 Lago Vista Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 Lago Vista Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1770 Lago Vista Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1770 Lago Vista Blvd offer parking?
No, 1770 Lago Vista Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1770 Lago Vista Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1770 Lago Vista Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 Lago Vista Blvd have a pool?
No, 1770 Lago Vista Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1770 Lago Vista Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1770 Lago Vista Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 Lago Vista Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1770 Lago Vista Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1770 Lago Vista Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1770 Lago Vista Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg