All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:08 AM

1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD

1500 Lago Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1500 Lago Vista Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome home to Eagle Watch at Boot Ranch. This expansive townhome offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths and space galore. Upon entering the ground floor you be greeted by high ceilings throughout and a welcoming formal Dining Room. The large Kitchen has been nicely updated with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinets with enough space for the chef in the family with breakfast bar adjacent to formal Living Room with fireplace overlooking the tranquil Lake Tarpon. On the upper level you will find the Master Suite, which can easily accommodate a king sized bed, has his and hers walk-in closets, with a newly updated master en-suite bathroom featuring a relaxing garden tub, dual sinks, and separate shower. Enjoy the waterview from your private balcony off the master bedroom.
Two additional bedrooms are on the second floor share the "Jack and Jill Bathroom" with dual sinks granite topped vanity and tub with shower. Entertain family and friends on your pavered rear patio and enjoy an evening cocktail whilst watching the boats go by on Lake Tarpon! Enjoy the preserve lined walking path to the community pool and tennis courts. Eagle Watch is conveniently located to local shopping centers, parks, golfing and less than 30 minutes to Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have any available units?
1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg