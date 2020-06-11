1500 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Welcome home to Eagle Watch at Boot Ranch. This expansive townhome offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths and space galore. Upon entering the ground floor you be greeted by high ceilings throughout and a welcoming formal Dining Room. The large Kitchen has been nicely updated with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinets with enough space for the chef in the family with breakfast bar adjacent to formal Living Room with fireplace overlooking the tranquil Lake Tarpon. On the upper level you will find the Master Suite, which can easily accommodate a king sized bed, has his and hers walk-in closets, with a newly updated master en-suite bathroom featuring a relaxing garden tub, dual sinks, and separate shower. Enjoy the waterview from your private balcony off the master bedroom.

Two additional bedrooms are on the second floor share the "Jack and Jill Bathroom" with dual sinks granite topped vanity and tub with shower. Entertain family and friends on your pavered rear patio and enjoy an evening cocktail whilst watching the boats go by on Lake Tarpon! Enjoy the preserve lined walking path to the community pool and tennis courts. Eagle Watch is conveniently located to local shopping centers, parks, golfing and less than 30 minutes to Tampa.