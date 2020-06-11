1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking hot tub internet access

Can be rented seasonally $1950 + tax (Jan 1 to Apr 30) $1650 + tax December, $1350 + tax (May 1 to Nov 30). Security deposit is one months rent. FURNISHED ONLY! This is a first floor unit, designated parking right in front outside your door + guest parking. Plenty of trees, Lanai overlooks park like setting, walk across street to golf course, landlord pays electric to $50 per month, cleaning fee $125, app fee $100. Basic cable, internet is $80 per month. Very little blacktop, well landscaped, like living in your own home. Only 10 small buildings and one small one....Enjoy the resort style heated pool (Jan 1-Mar 30 above 50 degree days) heated spa year round overlooking a lake. Ceramic Tile throughout , 2BR +2BA split plan, 1155 sq feet, washer/dryer combo, ref, glass top range, dishwasher, microwave, water softener, TV in two rooms. Super market nearby, short trip to airports, shopping, beaches, ballparks, race track, entertainment. Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon Island, Tampa and St Pete all driving distance. NOT AVAILABLE FOR VACANT RENTAL...NOT PETS NO SMOKING.