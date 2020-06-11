All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:12 AM

1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD

1400 Tarpon Woods Boulevard · (727) 432-8769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1400 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685
Tarpon Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit I2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Can be rented seasonally $1950 + tax (Jan 1 to Apr 30) $1650 + tax December, $1350 + tax (May 1 to Nov 30). Security deposit is one months rent. FURNISHED ONLY! This is a first floor unit, designated parking right in front outside your door + guest parking. Plenty of trees, Lanai overlooks park like setting, walk across street to golf course, landlord pays electric to $50 per month, cleaning fee $125, app fee $100. Basic cable, internet is $80 per month. Very little blacktop, well landscaped, like living in your own home. Only 10 small buildings and one small one....Enjoy the resort style heated pool (Jan 1-Mar 30 above 50 degree days) heated spa year round overlooking a lake. Ceramic Tile throughout , 2BR +2BA split plan, 1155 sq feet, washer/dryer combo, ref, glass top range, dishwasher, microwave, water softener, TV in two rooms. Super market nearby, short trip to airports, shopping, beaches, ballparks, race track, entertainment. Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon Island, Tampa and St Pete all driving distance. NOT AVAILABLE FOR VACANT RENTAL...NOT PETS NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD have any available units?
1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity