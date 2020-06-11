All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1352 Seagate Dr 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1352 Seagate Dr 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1352 Seagate Dr 1

1352 Seagate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1352 Seagate Drive, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Renovated apartment Palm Harbor**W/D inc - Property Id: 261366

Renovated prime Palm Harbor apartment (1st floor) -East Lake community. A Rated Schools. Great location by Tampa Rd. Mc Mullen Booth, US-19, Target, Publix, Earth Fare, Marshalls and more!. Renovated Fitness Center, Two inviting pools, Fenced bark park, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Children's playground, Outdoor grill's, Wi-Fi access in clubhouse & pool, Boat parking, 24/7 Emergency maintenance service, Upgraded Kitchens with quartz countertops, Patio's, Full size Washer/Dryer.
Please call/text Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
727-420-7912
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. *NO Section 8**No Short term. Pictures are of the model
**All properties by appointment only**
*Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie
*You may email me directly regarding the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261366
Property Id 261366

(RLNE5785260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Seagate Dr 1 have any available units?
1352 Seagate Dr 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1352 Seagate Dr 1 have?
Some of 1352 Seagate Dr 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Seagate Dr 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Seagate Dr 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Seagate Dr 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 Seagate Dr 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1352 Seagate Dr 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1352 Seagate Dr 1 does offer parking.
Does 1352 Seagate Dr 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1352 Seagate Dr 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Seagate Dr 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1352 Seagate Dr 1 has a pool.
Does 1352 Seagate Dr 1 have accessible units?
No, 1352 Seagate Dr 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Seagate Dr 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 Seagate Dr 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1352 Seagate Dr 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1352 Seagate Dr 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg