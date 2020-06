Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Brand new total remodeling. New wood-like ceramic tile flooring throughout. Newly installed cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer. New glass range hood. New vanities. New toilets. New water heater. New A/C. Eating space in kitchen. Raised ceilings in kitchen. Very light, bright and open floor plan. Wrap-a-round screen porch (10'X32') plus private porch off master bedroom (6'X8'). Beautiful pond view. Large walk-in closets (one in foyer, one in 2nd bedroom).