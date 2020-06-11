117 CARYL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

A truly unique condo, this lovely spacious residence has been remodeled with all the right angles and open spaces for spectacular living! Ground floor condo in gated East Lake Woodlands! Enter to find updated kitchen with stainless appliances, wood cabinets, pass thru to the living area and essential nearby pantry closet. Beautiful laminate flooring thru out. Sliders off the living area and master bedroom to the enclosed tiled lanai overlooking the golf course across the street and has a pot belly stove in the closet nook! The master bedroom with three closets, dressing area and newly tiled shower in the master bath. The laundry hook up is located in the hall near the guest bedroom that has wall to wall closet. The condo is located just across the street from the small community Clubhouse and pool. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash and basic cable included in the rent.