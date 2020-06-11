All apartments in East Lake
117 CARYL WAY
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

117 CARYL WAY

117 Caryl Way · No Longer Available
Location

117 Caryl Way, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
A truly unique condo, this lovely spacious residence has been remodeled with all the right angles and open spaces for spectacular living! Ground floor condo in gated East Lake Woodlands! Enter to find updated kitchen with stainless appliances, wood cabinets, pass thru to the living area and essential nearby pantry closet. Beautiful laminate flooring thru out. Sliders off the living area and master bedroom to the enclosed tiled lanai overlooking the golf course across the street and has a pot belly stove in the closet nook! The master bedroom with three closets, dressing area and newly tiled shower in the master bath. The laundry hook up is located in the hall near the guest bedroom that has wall to wall closet. The condo is located just across the street from the small community Clubhouse and pool. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash and basic cable included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 CARYL WAY have any available units?
117 CARYL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 117 CARYL WAY have?
Some of 117 CARYL WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 CARYL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
117 CARYL WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 CARYL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 117 CARYL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 117 CARYL WAY offer parking?
No, 117 CARYL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 117 CARYL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 CARYL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 CARYL WAY have a pool?
Yes, 117 CARYL WAY has a pool.
Does 117 CARYL WAY have accessible units?
No, 117 CARYL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 117 CARYL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 CARYL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 CARYL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 CARYL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
