10116 Hawk Storm Avenue

Availabler 03/15/19! 2 Story 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2-car garage home has 2,500 SF of living space and is conveniently located near I-4 and 75. This home features an open floor plan with living room/dining room combo, and downstairs bedroom with bathroom has a shower. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space and appliances include side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, built in microwave, and dishwasher. The master bedroom suite is located upstairs and has a walk-in closet and en suite bath with shower stall and twin sinks. The other 3 bedrooms are also located upstairs. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer are located upstairs. The flooring is ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet throughout. Lawn care included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and $150.00 Leasing fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.