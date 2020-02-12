All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
10116 Hawk Storm Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 11:54 AM

10116 Hawk Storm Avenue

10116 Hawk Storm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10116 Hawk Storm Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

Availabler 03/15/19! 2 Story 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2-car garage home has 2,500 SF of living space and is conveniently located near I-4 and 75. This home features an open floor plan with living room/dining room combo, and downstairs bedroom with bathroom has a shower. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space and appliances include side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, built in microwave, and dishwasher. The master bedroom suite is located upstairs and has a walk-in closet and en suite bath with shower stall and twin sinks. The other 3 bedrooms are also located upstairs. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer are located upstairs. The flooring is ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet throughout. Lawn care included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and $150.00 Leasing fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue have any available units?
10116 Hawk Storm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue have?
Some of 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10116 Hawk Storm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue offers parking.
Does 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue have a pool?
No, 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10116 Hawk Storm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa