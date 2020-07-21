1785 Bayshore Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Dunedin home available! Close to the water! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home, built in the 1950's and recently updated is close to the water! Close to Kiwanis Park, Honeymoon Island state park/ beach, right on Bayshore Blvd! Newly update bathroom, kitchen and appliances! Large backyard and wonderful area!! Schedule a showing today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara: 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5065080)