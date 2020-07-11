3584 Spring Creek Rd

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . . The kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and 42" soft close custom cabinets. The Master Bedroom is huge at 12 x 16 and the Master Shower is amazing with duel overhead rain heads, duel sinks and a large walk in closet! Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com