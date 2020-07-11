3584 Spring Creek Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . . The kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and 42" soft close custom cabinets. The Master Bedroom is huge at 12 x 16 and the Master Shower is amazing with duel overhead rain heads, duel sinks and a large walk in closet! Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com