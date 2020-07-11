All apartments in Dundee
Find more places like 3584 Spring Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundee, FL
/
3584 Spring Creek Rd
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

3584 Spring Creek Rd

3584 Spring Creek Road · (407) 495-4744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3584 Spring Creek Road, Dundee, FL 33838

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . . The kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and 42" soft close custom cabinets. The Master Bedroom is huge at 12 x 16 and the Master Shower is amazing with duel overhead rain heads, duel sinks and a large walk in closet! Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3584 Spring Creek Rd have any available units?
3584 Spring Creek Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3584 Spring Creek Rd have?
Some of 3584 Spring Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3584 Spring Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3584 Spring Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3584 Spring Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3584 Spring Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3584 Spring Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3584 Spring Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 3584 Spring Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3584 Spring Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3584 Spring Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 3584 Spring Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3584 Spring Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 3584 Spring Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3584 Spring Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3584 Spring Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3584 Spring Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3584 Spring Creek Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3584 Spring Creek Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FL
Bartow, FLAuburndale, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLCelebration, FLCombee Settlement, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLFuller Heights, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity