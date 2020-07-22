Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

60 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dundee, FL

1 Unit Available
1002 Daniels St 10
1002 Daniels Street, Dundee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
280 sqft
Unit 10 Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment in Dundee - Property Id: 315713 Renovated studio in Dundee. Renovated with gray paint and a new Ac. 800 deposit. Electric, water, trash and pest control included in rent.
1 Unit Available
406 Masterpiece Road
406 Masterpiece Road, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
6300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic Gem on Starr Lake - This historic gem is large and beautiful! It has many many rooms including a billards room, large living room with huge fire place, elevated dining room, bar/balcony over looking great room and many more.

1 Unit Available
348 GORDON AVENUE
348 Gordon Avenue, Waverly, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
736 sqft
PETS OK !!! HALF ACRE FENCED CORNER LOT !!! This 2 bedroom single family home, 1.5 bath, with DEN that can be used as a 3rd bedroom is located in Waverly Manor, close to RT 27, Legoland, restaurants and shopping.
7 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
830 Brentwood Dr
830 Brentwood Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1976 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house with bonus office space and the pool - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with a bonus office space home for rent in Lake wales. The family room includes a beautiful fireplace and tile flooring.

1 Unit Available
408 Whitman Rd
408 Whitman Road Southeast, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Available 09/15/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME 3 BEDROOM - 2 BATHROOM WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. Available for occupancy SEPTEMBER 15th 2020. This property has a new kitchen with all major Appliances included. Home also has a large pool.

1 Unit Available
1236 Amazon Lane
1236 Amazon Lane, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
1851 Superior Court
1851 Superior Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
431 Mulberry Court
431 Mulberry Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
1001 Robin Ln
1001 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1424 sqft
Stunning Luxury Pool home in Winter Haven Florida! - Have a staycation every weekend in this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom POOL home in Winter Haven Florida.

1 Unit Available
1726 Coriander Dr.
1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1442 sqft
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished. Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
1049 N. Platte Way
1049 North Platte Way, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story fully furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community which features a

1 Unit Available
424 Danube Way
424 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1211 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished, single family home for lease in Village 7 Poinciana! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with over 1211 sq ft.

1 Unit Available
5658 Forest Ridge Drive
5658 Forest Ridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1544 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

1 Unit Available
607 Lyndsey Ln
607 Lydsey Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1642 sqft
Pack Your Bags! This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage! Enjoy your Large Eat In Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar that opens to the Family Room.

1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.

1 Unit Available
1167 Nelson Meadow Ln
1167 Nelson Meadow Ln, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana has everything! The home features an open floor plan and the kitchen comes with granite countertops plus upgraded fridge and over the range microwave.

1 Unit Available
320 Lake Daisy Loop
320 Lake Daisy Loop, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1315 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
163 Violet Court
163 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.

1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
375 Aster Court
375 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
317 Aster Court
317 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Dundee, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Dundee should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Dundee may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Dundee. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

