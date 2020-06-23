All apartments in Doctor Phillips
7872 Sugar View Ct
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:32 PM

7872 Sugar View Ct

7872 Sugar View Court · No Longer Available
Doctor Phillips
Studio Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

7872 Sugar View Court, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bath Bay Hill condo - 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Mediterranian style condominium is approximately 1,075 square feet. Split plan with a 1 car garage, updated kitchen and baths, large great room, and screened balcony overlooking green space. Close to everything that Bay Hill has to offer!

There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4979371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7872 Sugar View Ct have any available units?
7872 Sugar View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
Is 7872 Sugar View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7872 Sugar View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7872 Sugar View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7872 Sugar View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7872 Sugar View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7872 Sugar View Ct offers parking.
Does 7872 Sugar View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7872 Sugar View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7872 Sugar View Ct have a pool?
No, 7872 Sugar View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7872 Sugar View Ct have accessible units?
No, 7872 Sugar View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7872 Sugar View Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7872 Sugar View Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7872 Sugar View Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7872 Sugar View Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
