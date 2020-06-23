7872 Sugar View Ct

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bath Bay Hill condo - 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Mediterranian style condominium is approximately 1,075 square feet. Split plan with a 1 car garage, updated kitchen and baths, large great room, and screened balcony overlooking green space. Close to everything that Bay Hill has to offer!
There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined
You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.
Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4979371)