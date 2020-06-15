All apartments in Desoto Lakes
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Ave. #47

3399 Yonge Avenue · (941) 328-8999
Location

3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL 34235

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3399 Yonge Ave. #47 Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM-3/2 REMODELED HOME, GATED COMMUNITY SOUTH OF UNIVERSITY PKWY - Come for some fun in the sun and relaxation in this spacious, natural light filled, nicely remodeled and decorated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, in a gated community, just south of University Parkway, off Lockwood Ridge Road. This home has an open concept floor plan, with vaulted ceilings and interesting architectural detailing. This home will offer you a tranquil haven that is close to all the action. University Parkway is packed with shopping and dining options and the new UTC mall is a short distance away, as is the airport. You will also be convenient to downtown Sarasota, the beaches, and many cultural venues. This community also offers a large resort style heated pool and tennis court. One garage space is available LEASED JAN THRU March 2020. Available August thru December 2020. NOT AVAILABLE JAN THRU MARCH. Call now before you miss out!

(RLNE5000637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 have any available units?
3399 Yonge Ave. #47 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 have?
Some of 3399 Yonge Ave. #47's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 currently offering any rent specials?
3399 Yonge Ave. #47 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 is pet friendly.
Does 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 offer parking?
Yes, 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 does offer parking.
Does 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 have a pool?
Yes, 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 has a pool.
Does 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 have accessible units?
No, 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 does not have accessible units.
Does 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3399 Yonge Ave. #47 does not have units with air conditioning.
