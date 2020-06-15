Amenities

3399 Yonge Ave. #47 Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM-3/2 REMODELED HOME, GATED COMMUNITY SOUTH OF UNIVERSITY PKWY - Come for some fun in the sun and relaxation in this spacious, natural light filled, nicely remodeled and decorated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, in a gated community, just south of University Parkway, off Lockwood Ridge Road. This home has an open concept floor plan, with vaulted ceilings and interesting architectural detailing. This home will offer you a tranquil haven that is close to all the action. University Parkway is packed with shopping and dining options and the new UTC mall is a short distance away, as is the airport. You will also be convenient to downtown Sarasota, the beaches, and many cultural venues. This community also offers a large resort style heated pool and tennis court. One garage space is available LEASED JAN THRU March 2020. Available August thru December 2020. NOT AVAILABLE JAN THRU MARCH. Call now before you miss out!



(RLNE5000637)