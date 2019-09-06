All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 994 Centennial Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
994 Centennial Ave.
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:34 PM

994 Centennial Ave.

994 Centennial Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

994 Centennial Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a nice 3/2 bath home located in beautiful Deltona by the lake! Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, open kitchen with breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Split bedroom plan with large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks and step in shower. Inside laundry room with hook ups. 2 car attached garage and fenced in back yard. Call today!
This is a nice 3/2 bath home located in beautiful Deltona by the lake! Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, open kitchen with breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Split bedroom plan with large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks and step in shower. Inside laundry room with hook ups. 2 car attached garage and fenced in back yard. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 Centennial Ave. have any available units?
994 Centennial Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 994 Centennial Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
994 Centennial Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 Centennial Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 994 Centennial Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 994 Centennial Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 994 Centennial Ave. offers parking.
Does 994 Centennial Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 Centennial Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 Centennial Ave. have a pool?
No, 994 Centennial Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 994 Centennial Ave. have accessible units?
No, 994 Centennial Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 994 Centennial Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 994 Centennial Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 994 Centennial Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 994 Centennial Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College