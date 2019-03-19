All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

988 Sweetbrier Drive

988 Sweetbrier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

988 Sweetbrier Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Dreams Do Come True! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has over 1300 sq ft. It has The large 'L' shaped dining/living room has lots of space to relax or entertain and have those special meals. The dining room is off and open to the kitchen which has lots of cabinet space and breakfast bar. French doors lead from dining room to the back enclosed Florida room. Master bedroom is large and has a walk in closet. Split bedroom plan for privacy. Large fenced back yard. The 2 car garage has had the front half converted into a separate laundry room with washer dryer hook up and separate storage room. Large storage shed in back yard. Call today!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 988 Sweetbrier Drive have any available units?
988 Sweetbrier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 988 Sweetbrier Drive have?
Some of 988 Sweetbrier Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 988 Sweetbrier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
988 Sweetbrier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 988 Sweetbrier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 988 Sweetbrier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 988 Sweetbrier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 988 Sweetbrier Drive offers parking.
Does 988 Sweetbrier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 988 Sweetbrier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 988 Sweetbrier Drive have a pool?
No, 988 Sweetbrier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 988 Sweetbrier Drive have accessible units?
No, 988 Sweetbrier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 988 Sweetbrier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 988 Sweetbrier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 988 Sweetbrier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 988 Sweetbrier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

