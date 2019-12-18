966 Saxon Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 1.5 bath, move-in ready. Call or text me for a viewing.



407-373-4366 Kendrick Laboy



Qualifications:



NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS

CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY

NO LANDLORD DEBT

NO UTILITY DEBT

MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580



INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,150).



*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***



No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.



We collect a full month and a half security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.



National Real Estate

210 N Bumby Ave Suite B

Orlando FL 32803