966 Saxon Blvd

Amenities
3 bedroom 1.5 bath, move-in ready. Call or text me for a viewing.
407-373-4366 Kendrick Laboy
Qualifications:
NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580
INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,150).
*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***
No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.
We collect a full month and a half security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.
National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803