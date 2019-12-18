All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 966 Saxon Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
966 Saxon Blvd
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

966 Saxon Blvd

966 Saxon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

966 Saxon Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1.5 bath, move-in ready. Call or text me for a viewing.

407-373-4366 Kendrick Laboy

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,150).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month and a half security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 966 Saxon Blvd have any available units?
966 Saxon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 966 Saxon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
966 Saxon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 966 Saxon Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 966 Saxon Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 966 Saxon Blvd offer parking?
No, 966 Saxon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 966 Saxon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 966 Saxon Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 966 Saxon Blvd have a pool?
No, 966 Saxon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 966 Saxon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 966 Saxon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 966 Saxon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 966 Saxon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 966 Saxon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 966 Saxon Blvd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College