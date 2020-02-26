All apartments in Deltona
Deltona, FL
902 Sylvia Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:06 PM

902 Sylvia Drive

902 Sylvia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Sylvia Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Sylvia Drive have any available units?
902 Sylvia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 902 Sylvia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Sylvia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Sylvia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Sylvia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 902 Sylvia Drive offer parking?
No, 902 Sylvia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 902 Sylvia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Sylvia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Sylvia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 902 Sylvia Drive has a pool.
Does 902 Sylvia Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Sylvia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Sylvia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Sylvia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Sylvia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Sylvia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
