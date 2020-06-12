870 Farrington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! DELTONA LAKES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! Welcome home to Deltona Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area highlights beautiful flooring! Charming kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar and leads out to the 2 car garage. Master suite is complete with large walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share an updated full hall bath. Backyard includes a covered deck, shed and fenced-in for privacy! MUST SEE! Conveniently located near I-4, Campbell playground, restaurants, shopping and more. Zoned for Forest Lake Elementary School, Deltona Middle School and Deltona High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management, Call 407-585-2721 today to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE!!!



(RLNE4420800)