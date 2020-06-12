All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 870 Farrington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
870 Farrington Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

870 Farrington Drive

870 Farrington Drive · (407) 258-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

870 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 870 Farrington Drive · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! DELTONA LAKES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! Welcome home to Deltona Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area highlights beautiful flooring! Charming kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar and leads out to the 2 car garage. Master suite is complete with large walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share an updated full hall bath. Backyard includes a covered deck, shed and fenced-in for privacy! MUST SEE! Conveniently located near I-4, Campbell playground, restaurants, shopping and more. Zoned for Forest Lake Elementary School, Deltona Middle School and Deltona High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management, Call 407-585-2721 today to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE!!!

(RLNE4420800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Farrington Drive have any available units?
870 Farrington Drive has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 870 Farrington Drive have?
Some of 870 Farrington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Farrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
870 Farrington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Farrington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 Farrington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 870 Farrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 870 Farrington Drive does offer parking.
Does 870 Farrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 Farrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Farrington Drive have a pool?
No, 870 Farrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 870 Farrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 870 Farrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Farrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 Farrington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 Farrington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 Farrington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 870 Farrington Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity