836 Goldcoast Drive VOLUSIA

Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1295.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Carpet and Vinyl Throughout Home, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups, Split Floor Plan, Large Fenced Backyard, Large Enclosed Patio, Shed in Backyard, Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1988/ 1400 sqft.



Directions: From I-4 East, exit at 108/ Debary, Turn L on Debary Avenue, Turn L onto Providence Blvd, Turn R onto E. Normandy Blvd, Turn L onto Goldcoast Drive, Home is on the L.



(RLNE4868732)