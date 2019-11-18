745 Whitewood Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Dreams Do Come True! This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home even has the white picket fence. Open 'L' shaped living/dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast which opens to the dining room. The dining room has sliding glass doors to the open patio. Large back yard. 1 car attached garage, tile floors throughout. NO HOA!!

