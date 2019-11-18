All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 745 Whitewood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
745 Whitewood Dr.
Last updated November 18 2019 at 3:51 AM

745 Whitewood Dr.

745 Whitewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

745 Whitewood Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dreams Do Come True! This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home even has the white picket fence. Open 'L' shaped living/dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast which opens to the dining room. The dining room has sliding glass doors to the open patio. Large back yard. 1 car attached garage, tile floors throughout. NO HOA!!
Dreams Do Come True! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home even has the white picket fence. Open 'L' shaped living/dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast which opens to the dining room. Dining room has sliding glass doors to the open patio. Large back yard. 1 car attached garage, tile floors throughout. NO HOA!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Whitewood Dr. have any available units?
745 Whitewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 745 Whitewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
745 Whitewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Whitewood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 745 Whitewood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 745 Whitewood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 745 Whitewood Dr. offers parking.
Does 745 Whitewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Whitewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Whitewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 745 Whitewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 745 Whitewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 745 Whitewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Whitewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Whitewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Whitewood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Whitewood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College