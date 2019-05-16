All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 609 Applegate Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
609 Applegate Terrace
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

609 Applegate Terrace

609 Applegate Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

609 Applegate Terrace, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
JUST LISTED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE - THIS LOVELY HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED

TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL OR TEXT
KAREN GUARDINO, REALTOR
386-747-9295

rent: $1375.00
Last months $1375.00
Security deposit $1375.00
application fee: $50.00 per adult

Beautiful travertine entry leads to front door. Home features 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms 2 car garage.
Home has been updated with brand new cabinets in the kitchen, as well as the bathrooms. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
Stainless steel appliances

Decorative light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout

freshly painted inside

garage door opener with remote

also includes washer and dryer (as is)

owner will consider a small dog with a non refundable pet fee

Great location - convenient to schools, hospitals, shopping, dining, etc.
Just minutes to major roads

Currently zoned for the following schools (please check with Volusia County school zoning for any updates):
Timbercrest Elementary
Deltona Middle
Deltona High School

For more information or to view this home please call or text

Karen Guardino, Realtor
386-747-9295

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3469123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Applegate Terrace have any available units?
609 Applegate Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 609 Applegate Terrace have?
Some of 609 Applegate Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Applegate Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
609 Applegate Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Applegate Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Applegate Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 609 Applegate Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 609 Applegate Terrace offers parking.
Does 609 Applegate Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Applegate Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Applegate Terrace have a pool?
No, 609 Applegate Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 609 Applegate Terrace have accessible units?
No, 609 Applegate Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Applegate Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Applegate Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Applegate Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Applegate Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College