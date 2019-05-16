609 Applegate Terrace

Amenities

JUST LISTED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE - THIS LOVELY HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED



TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL OR TEXT

KAREN GUARDINO, REALTOR

386-747-9295



rent: $1375.00

Last months $1375.00

Security deposit $1375.00

application fee: $50.00 per adult



Beautiful travertine entry leads to front door. Home features 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms 2 car garage.

Home has been updated with brand new cabinets in the kitchen, as well as the bathrooms. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

Stainless steel appliances



Decorative light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout



freshly painted inside



garage door opener with remote



also includes washer and dryer (as is)



owner will consider a small dog with a non refundable pet fee



Great location - convenient to schools, hospitals, shopping, dining, etc.

Just minutes to major roads



Currently zoned for the following schools (please check with Volusia County school zoning for any updates):

Timbercrest Elementary

Deltona Middle

Deltona High School



