3326 QUAIL DRIVE

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled concrete block home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2-car garage. The house features all new cabinets with granite countertops. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and new custom shower enclosure. All new tile and new carpet throughout the home. New knock-down ceilings, paint, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, doors/trim, toilets and more. Large yard with good privacy. Home is pet friendly with $250 non-refundable pet fee, plus $25 monthly rent per pet. Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis. No large dogs, or aggressive breeds. Back yard is not fenced. Application fee of $40 per adult, and proof of stable income required. Applicants screened for criminal and credit history. Non-smokers only.