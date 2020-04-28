All apartments in Deltona
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
3326 QUAIL DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

3326 QUAIL DRIVE

3326 Quail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3326 Quail Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled concrete block home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2-car garage. The house features all new cabinets with granite countertops. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and new custom shower enclosure. All new tile and new carpet throughout the home. New knock-down ceilings, paint, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, doors/trim, toilets and more. Large yard with good privacy. Home is pet friendly with $250 non-refundable pet fee, plus $25 monthly rent per pet. Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis. No large dogs, or aggressive breeds. Back yard is not fenced. Application fee of $40 per adult, and proof of stable income required. Applicants screened for criminal and credit history. Non-smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 QUAIL DRIVE have any available units?
3326 QUAIL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3326 QUAIL DRIVE have?
Some of 3326 QUAIL DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 QUAIL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3326 QUAIL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 QUAIL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3326 QUAIL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3326 QUAIL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3326 QUAIL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3326 QUAIL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3326 QUAIL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 QUAIL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3326 QUAIL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3326 QUAIL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3326 QUAIL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 QUAIL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 QUAIL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3326 QUAIL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3326 QUAIL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

