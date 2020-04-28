3326 QUAIL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully remodeled concrete block home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2-car garage. The house features all new cabinets with granite countertops. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and new custom shower enclosure. All new tile and new carpet throughout the home. New knock-down ceilings, paint, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, doors/trim, toilets and more. Large yard with good privacy. Home is pet friendly with $250 non-refundable pet fee, plus $25 monthly rent per pet. Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis. No large dogs, or aggressive breeds. Back yard is not fenced. Application fee of $40 per adult, and proof of stable income required. Applicants screened for criminal and credit history. Non-smokers only.