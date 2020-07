Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to this great split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one with step in shower). Tile floors in kitchen and baths with laminate throughout the rest of the home. Great kitchen with large open pass through to living area. Large deck out back is partially fenced for privacy, yet open to the big back yard. Located in Deltona only minutes from I4. Downtown Orlando, New Smyrna Beach and 3 State Parks are each less than a 40 minute trip.